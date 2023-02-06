Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Raised to “Buy” at CBRE Group

CBRE Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. CBRE Group currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.87.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $6,245,598.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,733,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,555,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,555,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,286 shares of company stock worth $25,892,635 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after buying an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

