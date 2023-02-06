Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $31.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PENN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

