Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $31.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PENN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.29.
PENN Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment
In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
