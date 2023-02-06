Cowen Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $200.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $183.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.56. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $190.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 72,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

