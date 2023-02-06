SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $127.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.63. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $270.92. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $458,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,322,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,427 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $458,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,322,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,424 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 16,539.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.