R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.29.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of RCM opened at $14.40 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after acquiring an additional 607,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after buying an additional 607,902 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after buying an additional 6,251,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,466,749 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,769,000 after buying an additional 360,386 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

