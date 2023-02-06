Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -189.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. Rambus has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rambus

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,173. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rambus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.