Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.
Rambus Price Performance
RMBS stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -189.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. Rambus has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.10.
Institutional Trading of Rambus
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rambus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rambus
Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.
