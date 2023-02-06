Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $518.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.03. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $1.91. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,094,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bpifrance SA bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

