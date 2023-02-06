Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $67.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 273,391 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 865,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.