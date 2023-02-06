Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.46. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

