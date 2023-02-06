Raymond James Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $375.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $285.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $363.80.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $323.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $658.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.