Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Financial Contrast

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -49.50% -209.77% -36.38% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 4 0 2.80 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Establishment Labs and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus target price of $100.57, suggesting a potential upside of 41.95%. Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus target price of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 40.20%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Heart Test Laboratories.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and Heart Test Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $126.68 million 13.61 -$41.14 million ($3.11) -22.78 Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 2,791.40 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Heart Test Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Establishment Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2. The company was founded by Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

