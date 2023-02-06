Head-To-Head Comparison: Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) versus AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and AMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 2.19 $9.00 million $3.95 7.22 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and AMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.54% 20.19% 1.35% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats AMB Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on March 29, 1910 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

