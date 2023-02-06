Critical Review: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 27.31% 10.31% 3.62% CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 9 5 0 2.27 CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Boston Properties and CT Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Boston Properties presently has a consensus target price of $85.99, indicating a potential upside of 13.92%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 43.79%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Properties and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $3.11 billion 3.81 $505.20 million $5.40 13.98 CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CT Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Boston Properties beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum. The Financial Services segment offers financial and other ancillary products and services including triangle-branded consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits. The company was founded on July 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

