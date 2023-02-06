Analyzing Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) & Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cal Dive International has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cal Dive International and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A Expro Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Expro Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.31%. Given Expro Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

This table compares Cal Dive International and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A Expro Group -10.15% -0.91% -0.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cal Dive International and Expro Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expro Group $825.76 million 2.59 -$131.89 million ($1.14) -17.24

Cal Dive International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group.

Summary

Expro Group beats Cal Dive International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage services. It offers diving-support services such as construction, inspection, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning of offshore production and pipeline infrastructure on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf as well as in international offshore markets. The company was founded by Lad Handelman in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

