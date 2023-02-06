Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, January 30th.

In other Enerflex news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at C$398,725.

Enerflex stock opened at C$9.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.45. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.99 and a one year high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$392.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$375.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerflex will post 1.3469232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.98%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

