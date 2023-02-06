Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price at $66.63

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.63.

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.69. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

