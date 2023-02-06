Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,172 shares of company stock valued at $30,700,018. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron has a one year low of $130.52 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

