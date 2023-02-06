Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price at $11.01

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MQ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 1,104.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $81,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQ opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

