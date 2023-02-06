WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WRK. Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 149,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 94,849 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in WestRock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

