Benchmark Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $95.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WWE. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.70.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.56%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

