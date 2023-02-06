Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $113.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.92 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $460.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average is $102.71.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,253,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

