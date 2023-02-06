AllianceBernstein (AB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

