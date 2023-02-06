AllianceBernstein (AB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $51.05.
In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.
AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
