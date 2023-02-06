127619 (MDN.TO) (MDN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01.

127619 (MDN.TO) Price Performance

127619 has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

