Green Plains Partners (GPP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 1,867.81%.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

GPP opened at $12.86 on Monday. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.20%.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 17,550 shares of Green Plains Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $214,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,325.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $110,704.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $536,623.72. Insiders sold 43,607 shares of company stock valued at $535,048 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EVR Research LP grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

