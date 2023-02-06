FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of FOX by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,678,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,237,000 after acquiring an additional 336,857 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 121.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after buying an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

