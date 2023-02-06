PHX Minerals (PHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PHX opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.61. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHX. StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.