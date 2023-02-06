DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $460.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.61. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.