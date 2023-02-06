DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $460.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.61. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $15.25.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
