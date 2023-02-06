Eaton (ETN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $163.24 on Monday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $167.51. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.72.

Get Eaton alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 115,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Eaton

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

