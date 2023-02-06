CDW (CDW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CDW Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $201.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.18. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $203.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDW (CDW)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.