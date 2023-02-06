CDW (CDW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $201.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.18. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $203.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

CDW Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CDW by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CDW by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

