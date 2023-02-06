Bill.com’s (BILL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BILL. BTIG Research lowered Bill.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.78.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.06. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,049. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.