Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

NYSE:BCO opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $72.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

