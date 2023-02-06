i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $85.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.79 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $29.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $964.37 million, a P/E ratio of -38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

