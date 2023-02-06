ASGN (ASGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ASGN Trading Down 1.1 %
ASGN opened at $95.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. ASGN has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
ASGN Company Profile
ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.
