ASGN (ASGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN opened at $95.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. ASGN has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ASGN to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

