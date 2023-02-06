U-Haul (UHAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect U-Haul to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul Stock Down 1.3 %

U-Haul stock opened at $68.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20. U-Haul has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $70.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other U-Haul news, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 275,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $14,825,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 599,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,292,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Grogan acquired 548 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 275,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $14,825,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 599,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,292,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,324,985 shares of company stock worth $76,868,715. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 83.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter worth $187,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 6.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.