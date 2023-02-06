BMO Capital Markets Raises Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $136.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.13.

NYSE ASH opened at $105.31 on Thursday. Ashland has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

