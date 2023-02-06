Royal Bank of Canada Increases Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $177.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.40.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR opened at $144.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $153.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. On average, analysts expect that Atkore will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.