Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $292.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.