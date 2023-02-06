Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Price Performance
AZRE opened at $4.07 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.72.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
