Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global Price Performance

AZRE opened at $4.07 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.