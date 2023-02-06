Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.50.

NYSE ARW opened at $132.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,259,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129,343 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

