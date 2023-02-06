Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.50.
Arrow Electronics Stock Performance
NYSE ARW opened at $132.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics
In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,259,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129,343 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.