Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Cowen

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

