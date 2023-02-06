Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Raised to $177.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $167.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading

