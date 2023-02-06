Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $160.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.49.

Apple Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.50 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average is $148.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. YCG LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 170,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,167,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 380,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

