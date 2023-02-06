Truist Financial Boosts Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target to $131.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARW. Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.50.

ARW opened at $132.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.08. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

