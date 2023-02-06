Truist Financial Boosts Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target to $131.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARW. Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.50.
Arrow Electronics Price Performance
ARW opened at $132.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.08. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
