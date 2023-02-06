Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) PT Raised to $161.00 at B. Riley

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $146.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.40.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $144.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $153.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Atkore will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,499. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Atkore by 169.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

