Wells Fargo & Company Raises Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.75.
Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
