Head to Head Review: Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $32.79 billion 2.97 $3.81 billion $0.67 23.33 Burberry Group $3.86 billion 2.94 $540.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Burberry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Industria de Diseño Textil and Burberry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 1 5 6 0 2.42 Burberry Group 1 3 0 0 1.75

Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus price target of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 63.95%. Given Industria de Diseño Textil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Industria de Diseño Textil is more favorable than Burberry Group.

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil N/A N/A N/A Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Burberry Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores. The Licensing segment channel offers global licenses of fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and European children’s wear. The company was founded by Thomas Burberry in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

