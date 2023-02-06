Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TECH. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.45.

TECH opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 93,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

