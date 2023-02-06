Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $169.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.98. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 83.64% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,312,559.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,312,559.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,896 shares of company stock worth $35,059,523 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.