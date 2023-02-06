JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $170.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.20.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $123.36 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

