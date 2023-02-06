Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYF. Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of SYF opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

